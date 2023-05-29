Monday, May 29, 2023
Main Menu

Army ‘directly or indirectly’ in power for last 70 years: Imran

| May 29, 2023

Army ‘directly or indirectly’ in power for last 70 years: Imran. “To think the army would have nothing to do with running the country will be akin to living in a fool’s paradise,” says PTI chief.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

DPO Attock directs all SHOs to ensure effective patrolling

QAZI SHOAIB KHAN DNA ATTOCK (MAY-29) District Police Officer Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul KhanRead More

Army chief visits Quetta Garrison

RAWALPINDI, MAY 29 /DNA/ – General Syed Asim Munir, COAS visited Quetta Garrison where heRead More

Comments are Closed