Thursday, April 15, 2021
Main Menu

Army Chief visits Fauji Foundation in Rawalpindi

| April 15, 2021

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Fauji Foundation in Rawalpindi.

On the occasion, he was given a detailed briefing on ongoing and future projects of Fauji Foundation.

The Army Chief appreciated the performance and commitment of Fauji Foundation towards provision of quality services and assured of his full support in all its future endeavors.

During the visit, the Army Chief also inaugurated 100-bed hospital and Foundation University Institute School of Nursing.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Troops pullout: Pakistan reacts cautiously on Biden statement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday reacted cautiously to US President Joe Biden’s call for withdrawing troopsRead More

Army Chief visits Fauji Foundation in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Fauji Foundation in Rawalpindi. OnRead More

Comments are Closed