Army Chief visits Fauji Foundation in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Fauji Foundation in Rawalpindi.

On the occasion, he was given a detailed briefing on ongoing and future projects of Fauji Foundation.

The Army Chief appreciated the performance and commitment of Fauji Foundation towards provision of quality services and assured of his full support in all its future endeavors.

During the visit, the Army Chief also inaugurated 100-bed hospital and Foundation University Institute School of Nursing.