Army Chief trying to take Pakistan towards improvement

ISLAMABAD, APR 09 (DNA) — In the framework of the Embassy of United Arab Emirates in Islamabad humanitarian initiatives during the Month of Ramadhan, the UAE Red Crescent launches the Winter Clothing and Food Distribution Program among the needy people in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The distribution campaign was held in various regions of Khayber Pakhtunkhwa in close coordination with the local Pakistani authorities in order to deliver food for every needy family.

The UAE Ambassador H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, praised the generous support provided by charitable organizations to the Pakistani people, and expressed appreciation to sincere brotherhood between the UAE and Pakistan linked by the historical ties between the two countries. — DNA