Army Chief reaffirms resolve against terrorism during KP security brief

RAWALPINDI, NOV 22 /DNA/ – General Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited Peshawar today, as a follow up of the National Apex Committee meeting held on 19 November 2024 and prelude to Provincial Apex Committee Meeting to be held soon. COAS was provided a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security situation and the progress of ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the region. Chief Minister KPK and field commanders were also present at the occasion.

Paying profound tribute to the Shuhada and Ghazis, COAS emphasized the unparalleled sacrifices being rendered for the defense of the motherland. He remarked that these sacrifices serve as a cornerstone of national resilience, inspiring and unwavering dedication of the Armed Forces and of Law Enforcement Agencies.

COAS commended the high morale, operational readiness, and unyielding commitment of the troops in effectively countering all forms of threats. He reiterated the Army’s firm resolve to dismantle hostile terrorist networks and eradicate the illegal spectrum undermining national security.

Highlighting the collective determination of the nation and its security forces to combat terrorism, COAS stressed that thwarting the nefarious designs of inimical elements remains a top priority. He assured that through synchronized and robust operations, Pakistan Army in collaboration with Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) will relentlessly hunt down the enemies of peace to ensure lasting stability and security.

Upon his arrival, COAS was received by the Corps Commander Peshawar.