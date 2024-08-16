Army Chief Public Relation Offensive and…

By Qamar Bashir

The Army Chief, General Syed Asim Munir, has identified three major issues—terrorism, digital terrorism, and the slow pace of accountability for the perpetrators of the May 9 riots—as highly detrimental to national security, safety, and the progress and development of Pakistan. To address these issues, he has been working aggressively on two fronts: kinetic and administrative actions on one hand, and an aggressive and effective public relations and public diplomacy offensive on the other. This combination is designed to bring these issues within tolerable ranges by leveraging both direct action and strategic communication to ensure national stability and unity.

General Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Army Chief, has prioritized obliterating terrorism and its manifestations both within the country and in the region. In his speeches, he identified the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as the primary source of terrorism in Pakistan, noting that the TTP, with over 6,000 hardcore fighters, frequently launches attacks from bases in Afghanistan. Between 2007 and 2018, TTP’s terrorism resulted in over 20,000 deaths. From 2018 to 2024, there were over 3,000 civilian casualties and more than 1,500 security personnel killed in terrorist attacks and counter-terrorism operations. Economically, terrorism has cost Pakistan billions of dollars, displaced millions, and necessitated extensive military operations that strained resources.

To counter the TTP threat, General Munir has adopted a multifaceted approach involving intelligence-based operations (IBOs) inside Afghanistan, tightening border security, repatriating illegal Afghan residents, and curbing smuggling.

He refers to the TTP as “Khariji,” likening them to the historical Khawarij, a group known for their extreme beliefs and violent rebellion in the early Islamic period. This label underscores the TTP’s radical ideology and violent opposition to the state, emphasizing the need for a strong, unified response. General Munir has intensified counter-terrorism operations within Pakistan, particularly in KP and Balochistan provinces, which are prime TTP targets. During his latest speech, he expressed his resolve to obliterate terrorism and eliminate terrorists decisively and thoroughly.

On the Public Relations and Public Diplomacy front, he has engaged in diplomatic and public relations efforts. He addressed the Ulema and Mashaikh Conference to rally religious leaders against extremism. In his meeting with retired army officers, and officers at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, Abbottabad, he called upon the Afghan government to help Pakistan to completely and decisively eliminate the menace of terrorism from the region. Additionally, he has met with foreign diplomats to seek international cooperation against the TTP. During such interactions, he reminded Afghanistan of Pakistan’s sacrifices in hosting millions of Afghan refugees for over three decades and demanded that the Afghan interim government return the favor and help eliminate terrorists and their hideouts within Afghanistan.

The second most critical priority outlined by General Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Army Chief, is curbing digital terrorism to restore the country’s progress and development. He has been particularly mindful of rampant anti-state, anti-government, and anti-army propaganda on social media, which, according to him, aims to create despondency, erode faith in the government, and sow discord between the military and the public.

To combat these threats, General Munir has been instrumental in strengthening key legal frameworks including Defamation Ordinance, 2002, Official Secrets Act, 1923, Pakistan Army Act, 1952 and Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016. Administratively, he has ensured regulating, slowing, and, when necessary, banned the social media platforms to curb the spread of harmful content. A firewall has been implemented to eliminate virulent anti-state propaganda, ensuring a more secure and controlled digital space.

On the Public Relations side General Syed Asim Munir, has launched an aggressive public relations and diplomacy campaign emphasizing the urgent need to curb digital terrorism. He highlighted in various speeches and public interactions that extremist groups are exploiting digital platforms to create despondency, undermine faith in the government’s ability to deliver, and foster despair and hopelessness among the populace. He pointed out that digital terrorism aims to sow hatred and drive a wedge between the army and the people of Pakistan. He also highlighted the role of foreign powers in orchestrating digital terrorism, using online platforms to undermine national security and stability. His comprehensive approach combines legal action, administrative measures, and strategic communication to effectively counter these digital threats and uphold national unity and security.

The Army Chief, General Syed Asim Munir, is particularly mindful of the slow pace of Pakistan’s justice system. During his various speeches, he has highlighted this issue, emphasizing the need for timely justice. In a significant move, three senior officers, including a Lieutenant-General, were dismissed, and disciplinary proceedings were completed against three major generals and seven brigadiers for their failure to protect military installations during the May 9 protests. Recently the former ISI Chief and his three accomplices were arrested. He assured that all individuals involved in the May 9 violence would be punished according to the law, reinforcing that there will be no compromise or deal with those responsible for this dark chapter in Pakistan’s history.

On the Public Relations front, he stressed the need to bring planners, abettors, facilitators, and sympathizers of the May 9, 2023 riots to justice. In various speeches, including those at the Lahore Garrison and the Ulema and Mashaikh Conference, he emphasized the urgent need for the justice system to effectively deliver justice to those responsible for the violent attacks on military installations and public property. The Army Chief has been vocal about the deliberate indoctrination and organized violence that characterized the May 9 events, describing them as a dark chapter in Pakistan’s history. General Munir highlighted that the May 9 perpetrators aimed to create chaos, undermine national unity, and discredit state institutions, including the armed forces. He stressed that such acts provided an opportunity for Pakistan’s enemies to mock the nation and its state apparatus.

The combined and complementary strategy of intelligently and strategically integrating kinetic and administrative measures with aggressive public relations and public diplomacy tools has shown visible signs of effectiveness. This multifaceted approach is weakening the adversarial elements, marking a promising and positive development for the country.

