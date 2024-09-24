Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Army Chief praises high morale of troops in South Waziristan

| September 24, 2024

| September 24, 2024
Rawalpindi, 24 Sept /DNA/ – General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), NI (M), visited Wana, South Waziristan District, where he received a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security situation, ongoing counter-terrorism operations, and development initiatives.

During his interaction with officers and troops, COAS appreciated the high level of preparedness and exceptional morale to counter hostile threats. He reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s unwavering commitment to thwarting the nefarious designs of hostile forces and their facilitators.

COAS paid heartfelt tribute to the security forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) who have made ultimate sacrifices in the line of duty. He emphasized that Pakistan Army will continue to provide steadfast support and technical assistance to LEAs, particularly KPK Police, to enhance their capacity.

