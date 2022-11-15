Army chief pays farewell visit to Pakistan Military Academy

RAWALPINDI, NOV 15 /DNA/ – As part of his farewell visits, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul and Baloch Regimental Centre Abbottabad.

Upon his arrival at PMA COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Commander Rawalpindi Corps. COAS laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument and offered fateha.

COAS also interacted with the cadets and officers of PMA. While addressing COAS appreciated exceptionally high standards of Pakistan Army’s premier training institution and its efforts towards grooming the future leaders. COAS also advised cadets to focus their energies in pursuit of professional excellence.

Later on COAS visited Baloch Regimental Centre. After laying floral wreath at the Shuhada monument he interacted with serving and retired Officers and troops of the illustrious Baloch Regiment. COAS paid rich tribute to their supreme sacrifices.

Earlier on arrival at Baloch Regimental Centre, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas , Chief of General Staff.