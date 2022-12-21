Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Army chief meets injured officers in CMH Rawalpindi

| December 21, 2022

RAWALPINDI, DEC 21: /DNA/ – General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff ( COAS) visited CMH Rawalpindi today.

COAS General Syed Asim Munir met injured officers and soldiers who got injured during CTD complex Bannu Operations. COAS remained with them for some time and inquired about their well being.

COAS appreciated their high spirit and morale and lauded their professionalism during operation against terrorists. DNA

