Army chief meets CGS Saudi Armed Forces in Riyadh

RIYADH, MAY 5: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) called on Lieutenant General Fayyad Al-Ruwaili, Chief of General Staff (CGS), Saudi Armed Forces at Riyadh.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghan Peace Process, defence & security and military to military cooperation were discussed.

COAS emphasized the need to further enhance military to military cooperation between the two Armed Forces and said that Pakistan-KSA cooperation will have positive impact on peace and security in the region.

CGS KSA thanked the COAS for his sentiments and assured of full cooperation and support from KSA in all initiatives aimed at improving regional cooperation, peace and stability.