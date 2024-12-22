Army chief lauds LEAs, Armed Forces as ‘True Heroes of the Nation’

RAWALPINDI, 22 Dec /DNA/ – General Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), visited Wana, South Waziristan, today. During the visit, the COAS received a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security landscape and ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

Interacting with officers and troops, the COAS commended their unwavering resilience and steadfastness in the face of terrorism, reaffirming the nation’s pride in their sacrifices. He emphasized that the martyrs (Shuhada) are the pride of Pakistan, and their sacrifices will never be forgotten. With the resolute support of the nation, the Pakistan Army, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies (LEAs), remains steadfast in its determination to eliminate terrorism and extremism in all its forms, ensuring the restoration of lasting peace and stability across the country, Insha’Allah.

The Army Chief highlighted that the courage, resilience, and unyielding determination of Pakistan’s armed forces are the cornerstone of the nation’s sovereignty. He described the soldiers of the Armed Forces and LEAs as the true heroes of the nation, whose bravery and selfless dedication inspire the entire country.

COAS reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s commitment to pursuing Fitna Al Khwarij which shall continue to be hunted down till its elimination along with the facilitator, abettors and financier who will be made to pay the price for their nefarious activities against the state.

Upon his arrival in Wana, the COAS was received by the Corps Commander Peshawar.