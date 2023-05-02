Army Chief, DG ISI call on PM Shehbaz
ISLAMABAD, May 02 (DNA): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir
and Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant
General Nadeem Anjum on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
The meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s House.
The high-level security meeting comes amidst rising concerns about the
security situation in the country, particularly along the border with
Afghanistan.
During the meeting, the current security situation in the country was
discussed, with the army chief and DG ISI briefing the prime minister on
the latest developments.
The PM was also apprised of counter-terrorism operations being conducted
by the Pakistan Army in combatting the rising menace of terrorism in the
country.
The meeting reportedly focused on terrorism, including the border
situation, and measures to counter it.
The premier was informed of the progress made in efforts to combat
terrorism, with a particular emphasis on border security.
Related News
Govt-PTI poll parleys begin under shadow of aspersions
The negotiating teams of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-InsafRead More
Army Chief, DG ISI call on PM Shehbaz
ISLAMABAD, May 02 (DNA): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and Director GeneralRead More
Comments are Closed