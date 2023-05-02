Army Chief, DG ISI call on PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, May 02 (DNA): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir

and Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant

General Nadeem Anjum on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s House.

The high-level security meeting comes amidst rising concerns about the

security situation in the country, particularly along the border with

Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the current security situation in the country was

discussed, with the army chief and DG ISI briefing the prime minister on

the latest developments.

The PM was also apprised of counter-terrorism operations being conducted

by the Pakistan Army in combatting the rising menace of terrorism in the

country.

The meeting reportedly focused on terrorism, including the border

situation, and measures to counter it.

The premier was informed of the progress made in efforts to combat

terrorism, with a particular emphasis on border security.