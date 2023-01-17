Army chief briefed on prevailing security situation during visit to Khuzdar, Basima

Rawalpindi, JAN 17: /DNA/ – General Syed Asim Munir, Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) visited Khuzdar and Basima areas of Balochistan. COAS was briefed on prevailing security situation and Formation’s operational preparedness along with measures being taken to ensure a peaceful and secure environment.

While interacting with troops COAS emphasized on maintaining optimum operational readiness to thwart the attempts by foreign sponsored and supported hostile elements to destabilize Balochistan. We are aware of the nefarious designs of external enemies of Pakistan to disturb the hard earned peaceful environment in Balochistan, COAS remarked.

COAS said that Army’s deployment and operations are being focused in Balochistan to provide enabling environment for benevolent people centric socioeconomic development.

Earlier on arrival COAS was received by Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor, Commander Quetta Corps.