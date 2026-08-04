Army chief briefed on “Disaster Lens 2026” monsoon monitoring

RAWALPINDI, AUG 4: /DNA/ – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff & Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF), visited the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) at the Headquarters of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), where he received a briefing on Pakistan’s disaster preparedness and coordinated response arrangements for the ongoing monsoon season.

Chairman NDMA briefed the COAS & CDF on the operational capabilities of NEOC and its technology-enabled response mechanisms including “Disaster Lens 2026,” that showed the prevailing monsoon situation and multi-hazard monitoring mechanisms.

The COAS & CDF commended NDMA’s efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s national disaster management capacity. He emphasized readiness, effective inter-agency coordination and swift response to safeguard lives and critical infrastructure. He reassured that the Armed Forces of Pakistan remain fully prepared to extend assistance to the civil administration and NDMA in relief, rescue and rehabilitation operations.