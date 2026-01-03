Army captain, soldier, civilian die in Burzil Pass snow slide

RAWALPINDI, JAN 3 /DNA/ – On night 2/3 January 2026, a Snow Clearance Operation was conducted, using heavy machinery to open Burzil Pass to facilitate operational movement of own forces in the area.

The snow clearance operation was led by Captain Asmad (age, 28 years and resident of Lahore). At around 2 AM on 03 January 26, while subject operation was ongoing, a snow slide triggered, resultantly Captain Asmad along with two soldiers and civilian machine operator (PWD) got entrapped. After intensive efforts, all four individuals were rescued from snow, however, condition of Captain Asmad, Sepoy Rizwan (age 32 years, resident of Attock) and Machine Operator Essa (resident of Astore) deteriorated and all three individuals embraced Shahadat.

These individuals rendered ultimate sacrifice by leading a challenging operation, in extreme weather conditions, to facilitate operational movement of forces. Their sacrifice and devotion to duty is testimony to the fact that all ranks of Pakistan Armed forces are determined to defend the motherland and will not hesitate to lay down their lives in the line of duty and devotion to cause.