Army Act amend, Official Secrets Act challenged

Bureau Report

KARACHI, Sindh Bar Council (SBC) has challenged the

Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Pakistan Army Act

(Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Supreme Court of Pakistan.



As per details, the plea was filed by SBC urging the Supreme Court to

declare the amendments null and void.



The plea stated that President Arif Alvi has not signed the Official

Secrets (Amendment) Bill 2023 and Pakistan Army Act (Amendment) Bill 2023 and it also violates basic human rights.



Earlier, President Arif Alvi denied signing the Official Secrets

(Amendment) Bill 2023 and Pakistan Army Act (Amendment) Bill 2023.



Arif Alvi took to X [formerly known as Twitter] and said God is his

witness that he did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 and

Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as he disagreed with these laws.



According to the contents of the bill, unauthorized disclosure of

information obtained in the interest of national security and interest

in the official capacity will be severely punished for up to five years,

the disclosure with the permission of the Army Chief or the empowered

officer will not be punished.



The bill also said that officials that fall under the law will not be

able to participate in political activities within two years of

retirement, resignation or dismissal.



According to the bill, a person involved in electronic crime, whose

purpose is to defame the Pakistan Army, will be prosecuted under

electronic crime.



According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the bill – it is

imperative to amend the Official Secrets Act 1923 and make it more

effective in view of the changing social milieu to ensure safety and

security of official documents.



Section 3 of the bill stated that a person shall commit an offence if he

intentionally for any purpose “approaches, inspects, passes over or is

in the vicinity of, or enters, attacks, destroys or otherwise undermines

any prohibited place”



“The person shall commit an offence if he intentionally for any purpose

makes any sketch, plan, model, or note which is calculated to be or

might be or is intended to be, directly or indirectly, useful to an

enemy,” it added.



It further stated that a person shall commit an offence if he obtains,

collects, records or publishes or communicates to any other person any

secret official code or password, or any electronic or modem device,

sketch, or plan which is calculated to be or might be useful to an enemy

of the State.



Meanwhile, amendment of Section 9 stated that any person who incites to

commit, conspires to commit, attempts to commit, shall be liable to

punishment of imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years,

or with fine which may extend to one million, or both.



Under the bill, the investigating officer will be from Federal

Investigation Agency (FIA), and the said officer will be appointed by DG

FIA, and a joint investigation team can also be formed if necessary.



The amendment bill also granted intelligence agencies powers to conduct

warrantless searches ‘anywhere and anytime’