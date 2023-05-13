Arms, military machinery exhibition in Minsk from May 17

DNA

MINSK: The organizers are the State Military Industrial Committee of the Republic of Belarus, Defense of the Republic of Belarus, the republican unitary enterprise «National Exhibition Center «BelExpo» of the Office of the President of the Republic of Belarus.

According to the scale of the tasks to be solved, the composition and level of participants, the exhibition infrastructure, «MILEX» is traditionally among the largest specialized congress and exhibition events in Europe.

The main purpose of the exhibition is to present the products of the Belarusian defense industry, new developments in the field of high technologies, demonstration of the capabilities of enterprises engaged in the production, modernization, repair of military equipment.

The program provides for holding scientific and practical conferences and forums on military-technical cooperation on the sidelines of the event.

To date, more than 100 representatives, companies and organizations from Belarus, Russia, China and Iran have confirmed their participation in the exhibition. The total area of the exhibition will be at least 20,000 sq.m.

In this regard, with a large-scale event, the Republic of Belarus provides an opportunity to participate in the exhibition in full-time and correspondence formats (based on the press release of the Belarusian Side).