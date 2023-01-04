Armed robbers snatch cash, two imported mobiles

ATTOCK, JAN 4 /DNA/ – Three unknown armed robbers snatched cash along with two imported mobiles from the possession of two citizen on gun point in a broad day light and fled away near GT road Gondal Mandi within the jurisdiction of police station Attock Khurd on Wednesday.

Police said, the complainant Mr. Mohammad Asif son Sultan Ahmed resident of village ThatiSyedan Tehsil Jand along his fellow Mr Suleman Ayaz were on their way from Fatoo Chak control shed when they reached near GT road Gondal Mandi at about 1300 hrs, they were intercepted by three unidentified motorcyclists on gun point and took away rupees forty thousand cash, imported mobiles worth of rupees two lacs.

Two robbers were masked and armed with two pistols who were speaking Pushto language. Soon after the incidence, the incharge police chowki Gondal Mr. Jan Mohammad along his police contingent reached the spot and started investigation, accordingly.