Armed forces played pivotal role for the stability of Balochistan; Zubaida Jalal

Quetta: Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) on Tuesday unanimously expressing complete solidarity with Pakistan valiant armed forces and law enforcing agencies, said that entire business community stands united against war on terror and any external threat besides creating business-friendly environment fully ensuring durable security for economic growth across the country. MNA and PBF Vice Chairperson Balochistan, Zubaida Jalal said our armed forces successfully flushing out terrorists from their hideouts and stamping out the menace of terrorism in the region paving way for complete restoration of peace in the country, a pre-requisite for economic growth and development in the country. PBF provincial chief Engr Daroo Khan Achakzai and Vice Chairperson- II Sana Durrani including provincial executive committee were also present on the occasion of the joint statement. Zubaida Jalal said that PBF expressed their satisfaction on the commitment and determination of the army chief General Asim Munir for attaching top priority to security to strengthen the national economy and his guidelines will give impetus to accelerate the pace of economic growth. She said that conspiracies hatched by foreign elements would be fizzled out adding that with the grace of Allah Almighty the country would emerge strongest in the comity of nations. Jalal also lauded the services of armed forces personnel who sacrificed their lives while fighting with terrorists. “In the prevailing critical situation, we should stand united as a nation to brave internal and external challenges. On this occasion, PBF provincial chief Daroo Khan Achakzai greeted the ISPR for successfully organising different short stories of the armed forces and played a tremendous role to cope up the challenges of the hybrid war. The tremendous sacrifices of armed forces have started yielding a positive impact on national economy and foreign investors once again pouring in different sectors. He said that political stability without any vibration and peace are pre-requisites for a compatible economy. CPEC, a mega project will also contribute towards accelerating the economic activities not only in Pakistan but also in the region. He said that now it is a high time to ensure business friendly and growth-oriented environment for boosting export and rapid industrialisation to meet the future challenges. Mean while, PBF’s Sana Durrani vowed unity of Pakistanis as one nation, under one flag to protect the dignity and integrity of darling motherland Pakistan and full support to the valiant armed forces of the country.