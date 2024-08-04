Armed Forces pay tribute to valiant personnel of Pakistan Police: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, AUG 3: /DNA/ – On the occasion of Youm-e-Shuhada Police, the Armed Forces of Pakistan pay solemn tribute to the valiant personnel of the Pakistan Police who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Their unwavering dedication, unrelenting courage, and selfless sacrifice will be perpetually remembered and honored.

Today, the Armed Forces, comprising officers and men, salute the memory of our fallen heroes who have protected the nation with their sweat and blood. Their noble and selfless service has ensured the safety and security of our communities, and their legacy continues to inspire and motivate us. We stand in solidarity with their families and reaffirm our commitment to supporting them in every possible manner.

To demonstrate our solidarity with the Shuhada of Police, army officers and troops participated in various events organized by the local police at numerous locations across the country.

Youm-e-Shuhada Police serves as a poignant reminder of the immense sacrifices made by our policemen in the pursuit of peace, justice, and security. The Armed Forces of Pakistan reiterate their unwavering commitment to the noble cause of defending the motherland, alongside the Police and other law enforcement agencies, and pledge to continue this mission with unshakeable resolve and determination.

