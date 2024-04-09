Armed forces of Pakistan extend heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes to nation

RAWALPINDI, APR 9 /DNA/ – Armed Forces of Pakistan, alongside CJCSC and Service Chiefs, extend heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes to all citizens of Pakistan.

“For a soldier, the true essence of Eid lies in the pride of serving on the frontlines, safeguarding our nation, away from loved ones and the festivities of Eid. May the blessings of Allah shower upon our beloved homeland, ushering in peace and prosperity. Ameen.”

On this auspicious occasion, let us reflect upon the unwavering courage of our national heroes, serving as a beacon of inspiration for both the Armed Forces of Pakistan and the entire nation. We remain eternally grateful to these brave souls and their families for their sacrifices. Let us pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan, who laid down their lives in defence of the motherland, ensuring its safety and sovereignty.