Armed forces of new Uzbekistan – pillar and pride of nation

January 14 – Day of Defenders of the Motherland in Uzbekistan

Our sacred homeland, a cradle of human civilization, is entering a new era, reasserting itself globally under the name of New Uzbekistan. Under the Leadership of H.E. Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Uzbekistan our brave and noble people are achieving significant progress in economic, political, and social spheres, setting new milestones for the future.