Friday, January 10, 2025
Main Menu

Armed forces of new Uzbekistan – pillar and pride of nation

| January 10, 2025
Armed forces of new Uzbekistan – pillar and pride of nation

January 14 – Day of Defenders of the Motherland in Uzbekistan

Our sacred homeland, a cradle of human civilization, is entering a new era, reasserting itself globally under the name of New Uzbekistan. Under the Leadership of H.E. Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Uzbekistan our brave and noble people are achieving significant progress in economic, political, and social spheres, setting new milestones for the future.

CENTRAL ASIA, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Armed forces of new Uzbekistan – pillar and pride of nation

Armed forces of new Uzbekistan – pillar and pride of nation

January 14 – Day of Defenders of the Motherland in Uzbekistan Our sacred homeland, aRead More

New Uzbekistan: reforms on reduction of the state participation in the economy

New Uzbekistan: reforms on reduction of the state participation in the economy

A number of crucial institutional reforms have been introduced in last five years to furtherRead More

Comments are Closed