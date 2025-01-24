Friday, January 24, 2025
Armed Forces Day of Bangladesh

| January 24, 2025
Armed Forces Day of Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD, JAN 24 /DNA/ – Chief Guest Lt. General Inayat Hussain Shah, Chief of Logistic Staff Pakistan Army, Defence Adviser of Bangladesh Brig. General Abu Bubel Md Shahabuddin and others cutting cake to mark the 53rd Armed Forces Day of Bangladesh.-DNA

