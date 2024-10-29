Arifwala: A Transformation from Village to Urban Center

Haseeb ur Rehman Akram

Arifwala City is situated in district Pakpattan. In the 19th century, Arifwala was known as Chak No. 61/EB. Later, it was named Arifwala after a landlord, M. Arif, who owned agricultural land in the area. The region’s early history is closely tied to its fertile soil, making it an attractive settlement area long ago. Although there is limited historical documentation, it is believed that the area was used for farming, supported by the nearby rivers. Over the centuries, various groups, including those during the Mughal and Sikh periods, inhabited the region. It remained primarily rural and agriculturally focused until it was officially declared a town in the early 1900s.Arifwalais known as the “City of Four Bazaars,” which are Qabula Bazaar, Thana Bazaar, Rail Bazaar, and Karkhana Bazaar. Sir Hubert William Emerson officially recognized it as a town in 1908. The foundation of the town hall was laid on March 6, 1931, and was completed two years later.Following Pakistan’s independence in 1947, Arifwala experienced demographic changes due to the migration of people from India. The town’s growth was fueled by its agricultural economy, with wheat, cotton, and sugarcane being the main crops. The Lower Bari Doab Canal, constructed during British rule, remains a critical irrigation source, allowing the region to thrive as a major agricultural hub. This abundance of crops made Arifwala a significant trading center, attracting traders and businesses from nearby areas.As the population increased and economic activities expanded, Arifwala saw improvements in infrastructure. Roads linking it to nearby cities like Pakpattan, Sahiwal, and Vehariwere enhanced. The town also benefited from the Green Revolution of the 1960s and 1970s, which introduced modern agricultural techniques that boosted productivity. In 1991, Arifwalawas declared a tehsil within the newly formed Pakpattan District. Arifwalais divided into 30 Union Councils, represented in the Provincial Assembly of Punjab by members elected from constituencies PP-195 and PP-196, who play a crucial role in shaping provincial policies. Becoming a tehsil brought positive impacts on education and healthcare, leading to the establishment of more schools, colleges, and medical facilities, improving access to essential services for the local population. MC High School, located in J Block, is the oldest and most prominent school in the city. Other public institutions include Govt. Graduate College for Boys Arifwala, Govt. IslamiaShakarGanj High School, and Govt. High School (M-Block) Arifwala. Private institutions include Allied School Arifwala, Beaconhouse School Arifwala, and PGC Arifwala. The Civil Hospital Arifwala, established in 1953, is the oldest hospital, providing healthcare services to the local community.

The development of infrastructure, better roads, and enhanced connectivity with nearby cities likePakpattan and Sahiwal have contributed to the region’s transformation. The Arifwala Railway Station, located on the Khanewal-LodhranRailway Line, was established in 1906 during British rule as part of the North Western State Railway. It became part of Pakistan Railways after the country’s independence.A significant portion of the population consists of farmers, with approximately 75% residing in villages and 25% living in urban areas. However, this trend is gradually changing due to industrialization. Arifwala Tehsil covers 295,146 acres (1,195 km²) with a population of around 720,000. The urban area covers 457 acres (1.85 km²), while the agricultural land spans 1,274 acres (3.18 km²). Punjabi is the native language, but Urdu is also widely spoken.

Arifwala’s economy is primarily agrarian, with many residents involved in farming and related activities. The fertile plains of Punjab make it ideal for cultivating a variety of crops, including wheat, sugarcane, cotton, and rice, which significantly contribute to both the local and national economy. The region’s extensive canal network plays a vital role in sustaining these crops. There has been a gradual shift towards modern farming practices, incorporating technology to improve yields. The local government has supported farmers with subsidies, improved seed varieties, and agricultural training. Despite these advancements, challenges like water scarcity, low market prices, and inadequate infrastructure persist. Nevertheless, the resilience and dedication of the farming community continue to sustain the agricultural sector in Arifwala.The climate of Arifwalais characterized by hot summers and mild winters. Summer lasts from June to September, with temperatures often reaching 45°C, and sometimes soaring as high as 48°C in June. Winter, spanning from December to February, brings relief from the heat, with temperatures ranging from 5°C to 20°C. The city receives limited rainfall, and the changing weather patterns have posed challenges for farming and daily life. Health concerns, such as heatstroke and dehydration, are common during the summer months.

A nearby townQabula Sharif has deep connections to Sufism. It is home to several revered shrines, the most notable being that of Hazrat Peer Syed Mir Ali Shah. The annual Urs celebrations in Qabula Sharif, which mark the death anniversaries of saints, are vibrant cultural gatherings that blend spiritual practices with communal activities. These events draw devotees from various regions. Qabula Sharif’s Sufi practices are linked to major Sufi orders, particularly the Chishti and Qadri orders, emphasizing spiritual growth and devotion. The teachings of these orders, along with the influence of local saints, have shaped the region’s religious and cultural identity, making Qabula Sharif a significant spiritual center.Despite its development, Arifwala retains the charm of a traditional Punjabi town where agriculture remains at the heart of life. It serves as a trade center for nearby villages, playing a key role in distributing agricultural produce. Its historical significance is reflected in cultural events like traditional fairs and Sufi music festivals that attract visitors. Today, Arifwala is a blend of history and progress, representing the cultural and agricultural heritage of Punjab. While there are still improvements needed in infrastructure, healthcare, and education, Arifwala continues to grow, balancing tradition with development. As it evolves, the city holds the potential to become a more developed urban center while retaining its unique cultural identity. In essence, Arifwala is emerging as a promising future hub in Punjab. Lastly, I am thankful to Dr. Muhammad Akram Zaheer for his support and motivation in writing this piece about my hometown

