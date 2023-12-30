Arif Hasan resigns as POA president
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Olympics Association (POA) President Arif Hasan on Saturday resigned from his post. Expressing his thoughts, Hasan said: “It was not an easy decision to resign from the post of president. I have stepped down from the post due to health concerns.”
He said, “It is a matter of honour to spearhead the Pakistan Olympics Association.”.
