Arif Hasan resigns as POA president

| December 30, 2023
Pakistan Olympics Association

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Olympics Association (POA) President Arif Hasan on Saturday resigned from his post. Expressing his thoughts, Hasan said: “It was not an easy decision to resign from the post of president. I have stepped down from the post due to health concerns.”

He said, “It is a matter of honour to spearhead the Pakistan Olympics Association.”.

