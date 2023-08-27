Sunday, August 27, 2023
Main Menu

Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan and Special Features

| August 27, 2023
The Apple iPhone 12 Pro stands out as a prominent and upscale member of the Apple iPhone 12 series, now obtainable at an appealing

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro stands out as a prominent and upscale member of the Apple iPhone 12 series, now obtainable at an appealing price bracket within the market. Featuring a Super Retina XDR display spanning 6.1 inches and employing an OLED panel, the iPhone 12 Pro showcases a high-definition+ resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels. This amalgamation translates into a display characterized by vibrant color reproduction and remarkable contrast, enhancing visual experiences across various applications.

Beyond its remarkable display, the iPhone 12 Pro boasts a refined and sophisticated aesthetic, marked by the inclusion of a Ceramic Shield front cover. This innovation contributes to a fourfold improvement in drop performance, ensuring enhanced durability. Complementing its durability are four captivating color options: Graphite, Silver, Gold, and Pacific Blue, allowing users to tailor their device to their preferences.

Driving the device’s seamless performance is Apple’s proprietary A14 Bionic chipset, which delivers unparalleled speed and efficiency. This cutting-edge chipset effortlessly tackles even the most demanding tasks, facilitating smooth multitasking experiences for users.

The iPhone 12 Pro offers ample resources for its users, equipped with 6 GB of swift RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Operating on the latest iOS 14, the device provides an optimal user interface and experience, further solidifying its status as a premium smartphone choice.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 220,899.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro specifications

BUILDOSIOS 14.1
Dimensions146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSilver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
PROCESSORCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm)
ChipsetApple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
GPUApple GPU (4-core graphics)
DISPLAYTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesHDR10, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.0, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6 + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth, dual-LED dual-tone flash
Featuresphase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, , touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10‑bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video (4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 2815 mAh
Standbyup to 17 hrs
up to 65 hrs
– Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi fast wireless charging 15W

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro stands out as a prominent and upscale member of the Apple iPhone 12 series, now obtainable at an appealing

Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan and Special Features

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro stands out as a prominent and upscale member of theRead More

Shehzad Akbar’s brother among two return home  

ISLAMABAD, AUG 27 (DNA) — The brothers of former accountability adviser Shahzad Akbar and formerRead More

Comments are Closed