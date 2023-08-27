Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan and Special Features
The Apple iPhone 12 Pro stands out as a prominent and upscale member of the Apple iPhone 12 series, now obtainable at an appealing price bracket within the market. Featuring a Super Retina XDR display spanning 6.1 inches and employing an OLED panel, the iPhone 12 Pro showcases a high-definition+ resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels. This amalgamation translates into a display characterized by vibrant color reproduction and remarkable contrast, enhancing visual experiences across various applications.
Beyond its remarkable display, the iPhone 12 Pro boasts a refined and sophisticated aesthetic, marked by the inclusion of a Ceramic Shield front cover. This innovation contributes to a fourfold improvement in drop performance, ensuring enhanced durability. Complementing its durability are four captivating color options: Graphite, Silver, Gold, and Pacific Blue, allowing users to tailor their device to their preferences.
Driving the device’s seamless performance is Apple’s proprietary A14 Bionic chipset, which delivers unparalleled speed and efficiency. This cutting-edge chipset effortlessly tackles even the most demanding tasks, facilitating smooth multitasking experiences for users.
The iPhone 12 Pro offers ample resources for its users, equipped with 6 GB of swift RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Operating on the latest iOS 14, the device provides an optimal user interface and experience, further solidifying its status as a premium smartphone choice.
Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 220,899.
Apple iPhone 12 Pro specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|IOS 14.1
|Dimensions
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2 x 3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm)
|Chipset
|Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|HDR10, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.0, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6 + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, , touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10‑bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video (4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 2815 mAh
|Standby
|up to 17 hrs
|up to 65 hrs
|– Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi fast wireless charging 15W
