Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan and Special Features

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro stands out as a prominent and upscale member of the Apple iPhone 12 series, now obtainable at an appealing price bracket within the market. Featuring a Super Retina XDR display spanning 6.1 inches and employing an OLED panel, the iPhone 12 Pro showcases a high-definition+ resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels. This amalgamation translates into a display characterized by vibrant color reproduction and remarkable contrast, enhancing visual experiences across various applications.

Beyond its remarkable display, the iPhone 12 Pro boasts a refined and sophisticated aesthetic, marked by the inclusion of a Ceramic Shield front cover. This innovation contributes to a fourfold improvement in drop performance, ensuring enhanced durability. Complementing its durability are four captivating color options: Graphite, Silver, Gold, and Pacific Blue, allowing users to tailor their device to their preferences.

Driving the device’s seamless performance is Apple’s proprietary A14 Bionic chipset, which delivers unparalleled speed and efficiency. This cutting-edge chipset effortlessly tackles even the most demanding tasks, facilitating smooth multitasking experiences for users.

The iPhone 12 Pro offers ample resources for its users, equipped with 6 GB of swift RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Operating on the latest iOS 14, the device provides an optimal user interface and experience, further solidifying its status as a premium smartphone choice.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 220,899.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro specifications