APNS welcomes Sharjeel Memon’s appointment as Sindh Info Minister

KARACHI, APR 8: /DNA/ – Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani President and Sarmad Ali Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have congratulated, Sharjeel Memon on his induction as Information Minister Sindh for the third consecutive term and hoped that under his stewardship the relations of the provincial government with print media will be further strengthened and the pending issues of newspapers industry relating to timely payment of outstanding dues and allocation of due share of print media in the advertising budget will be amicably addressed.

The APNS office bearers have assured Sharjeel Memon for their complete support in his endeavours.