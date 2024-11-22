APNS welcomes Punjab government’s advertising policy move

LAHORE, NON 22 /DNA/ – Azma Bukhari, Minister of Information, Punjab in a meeting with APNS executive committee announced that the Chief Minister Punjab has acceded to APNS request to withdraw the amendment in the PPRA Rules and restore tender notice advertisements in newspapers.

The APNS executive committee thanked the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and stated that the decision will help the newspaper industry to brave the economic crunch. The information minister stated that the Chief Minister Punjab is clear in her resolve to support the Print media. She further stated that the Punjab Govt.

has cleared all payments of the Print Media pertaining to the current tenure of the PML N government. She said that an amount of Rs. 1.18 billion has been cleared by the DGPR, Punjab. The APNS executive committee appreciated the efforts of the information minister and her team.

The APNS office bearers apprised the minister about the issues relating to the purposed payment mechanism for Punjab Govt advertisements. She assured the Executive Committee that Punjab Govt. will review the proposed payment mechanism.

She further stated that the Govt. of Punjab is in the process of devising a long-term comprehensive advertising policy with the consultation of the stake holders.