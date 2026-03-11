APNS urges PM to approve newspapers’ dues before Eid

KARACHI, MAR 11 /DNA/ – The APNS has appealed to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to approve payment of dues of newspapers before Eid which has already been approved by the Economic Coordination Committee.

Senator Sarmad Ali, President of All Pakistan Newspapers Society in a statement has stated that due to non-payment of overdue payments the newspapers across the country are facing acute financial crises and therefore unable to pay the wages of their employees and other obligations before Eid.

He has stated that the liquidity crunch has increased further due to inflation and cost of living caused by unprecedented hike of petroleum prices. He therefore requested the Prime Minister to formally approve the pending payment of long outstanding dues of newspapers, which has already recommended by the Economic Coordination Committee in early this month.

The APNS is confident that the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif would look in to the matter personally and ask the cabinet to approve the payment of dues to ease the plight of newspaper workers before Eid.