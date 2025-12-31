APNS urges government to allocate ad quotas for Journals

DNA

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating financial condition of magazines, which it describes as a vital pillar of the print media. In an official statement, APNS highlighted that government institutions have completely sidelined journals in their advertising campaigns, exacerbating their economic woes.

Senator Sarmad Ali, President of APNS, stated that the lack of government attention has pushed journals into severe hardship. Not only have they been deprived of public sector advertisements, but Pakistan Post has also drastically increased postal service rates, further straining their finances. He noted that the process of receiving payments from Pakistan Post has become increasingly difficult, with unnecessary conditions now imposed on sending and receiving money orders.

The statement also pointed out that the privatization of many Pakistan Railways trains has led to a sharp rise in distribution costs for journals and magazines across the country, placing an additional burden on publishing houses.

APNS has called on the Pakistan Post administration to reduce postal service rates to help alleviate some of the challenges faced by newspapers and journals.