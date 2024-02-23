APNS Secy General Sarmad Ali says Media cooperation plays a vital role in fostering communication

Int’l Conference on ‘Role of Media in Enhancing the Global Connectivity through BRI’ held

DNA

ISLAMABAD, Speakers at a one-day international conference on “Role of Media in Enhancing Global Connectivity through the Belt and Road Initiative” held here explored the impact of media on increasing global awareness about the current challenges and paving the way for more interconnected and mutually beneficial relationships for future generations.

The conference was jointly organized by China Media Group (Islamabad Studio), Department of Arts and Media, Foundation University, Islamabad (FUI), and the Pakistan Research Centre for a Community with Shared Future (PRCCSF), Islamabad, on Thursday.

The conference was aimed at learning about the core values of Chinese journalism, exploring their impact on reporting standards and public discourse, and exploring the proactive role of Chinese media in promoting Chinese culture to increase global awareness and understanding of the complex nuances of Chinese cultures.

Chinese media actively emphasizes how the BRI promotes trade, attracts investment, and expands the markets of participating countries.

Bureau Chief, China Media Group (Islamabad Studio), Islamabad Office, Ms. Jianing Du, presented a speech on “China-Pakistan Media Cooperation to Support the Development of the CPEC: Taking the CMG’s Communication Practice in Pakistan.”

Former Federal Secretary of Information, Mr. Ashfaq Gondal, presented a speech on analyzing the geopolitical impact of the Belt and Road Initiative on the participating countries and the broader international community.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Rector/Pro-Rector Foundation University, Islamabad, Brig. (R) Dr. Abdul Ghafoor, highlighted the role of Chinese media in promoting positivity, maturity, and constructive reality.

He highlighted the establishment of a regional media connectivity center to conduct various joint projects, including conferences, training, and exchange learning programs, to achieve shared aspirations.

Head Department of Arts and Media, FUI, Dr. Hina Shahid, in her speech on the role of media in constructing reality, discussed the role of the media in framing reality.

She noted, “It’s crucial to acknowledge that the media’s role in constructing reality is not inherently negative.”

She highlighted, “Chinese media plays a crucial role in generating public support and enthusiasm for the Road and Belt initiative projects by increasing awareness and disseminating correct information.”

Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS), Sarmad Ali, presented a speech on “Conceptualizing the Belt and Road Initiatives through the Pakistani Lens.”

He noted, “Media cooperation plays a vital role in fostering communication and coordination, which is significant for promoting a positive image of China and global development cooperation.”

“As we strengthen bonds of friendship and cooperation between the peoples of Pakistan and China, media cooperation has the potential to pave the way for a more interconnected and mutually beneficial relationship for generations to come,” SG said.

Chairman, Implementation Tribunal for Newspaper Employees (ITNE), Shahid Mehmood Khokhar, Chairman, Board of Experts, PRCCSF, and Ovais Ali Khokhar, Head of the Social Sciences Department, Bahria University, Islamabad, Dr. Adam Saud, also spoke on the occasion.

On the sidelines of the conference, a poster exhibition titled “Belt & Road Initiative: A Journey towards a Prospective Future” was held, which was very successful.

The winners were announced for the top ten participants who skillfully portrayed the theme and showcased their stories with remarkable results