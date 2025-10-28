APNS, Punjab officials finalise formula for outstanding ad payments

LAHORE, OCT 28 /DNA/ – A significant meeting between the Punjab government and the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) concluded on a positive note, with both sides reaching a consensus on clearing long-standing dues and simplifying the payment process for print media.

The meeting, chaired by APNS Punjab Committee Chairman Jamil Athar Qazi, was held at a local hotel. The provincial government was represented by Secretary Information Tahir Raza Hamdani and Director General of Public Relations (DG PR) Farid Ahmed. The session was also attended by senior editors and representatives from a wide array of national newspapers.

The central outcome of the discussions was the finalization of a formula for the clearance of outstanding payments owed to newspapers by the government. Officials confirmed that not only has this formula been agreed upon, but positive decisions have also been made to streamline the payment procedure, with implementation already underway.

Another prominent issue raised was the issuance of IPL and Color SPL permits for regional newspapers. Secretary Information Tahir Raza Hamdani assured the members that his department would not only resolve this matter but also ensure that action is initiated before the next meeting.

Addressing the gathering, Secretary Information Hamdani stated, “The government’s relations with the print media are exemplary, and we are striving to make them even better.” He also advised newspapers to adapt to modern demands by effectively using information technology to increase readership and public reach.

Senior journalist and Chief Editor of Roznama Pakistan, Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami, emphasized the importance of dialogue. “While complaints are inevitable, they can be amicably resolved through mutual discussion,” he said. He expressed confidence in the current government’s seriousness and understanding to address these issues.

APNS Punjab Chairman Jamil Athar Qazi echoed the positive sentiment, remarking, “The relationship between the government and the print media is more friendly at this time than it has ever been before.” He extended his gratitude to the government officials for their participation in the special session.

The meeting is seen as a constructive step towards strengthening the working relationship between the government and the fourth pillar of the state.