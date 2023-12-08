Friday, December 8, 2023
APNS President, Secy General express profound grief over the sad demise of Almas Abbasi

APNS President

KARACHI, DEC 8: /DNA/ – “Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS Office Bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Mr. Muhammad Almas Abbasi, Publisher, Daily Azkaar, Rawalpindi.

The APNS offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.

