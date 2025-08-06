APNS, PAA form joint committee to boost media collaboration

KARACHI, AUG 6 /DNA/ – The inaugural meeting of the Joint Committee established by the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) and the Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA) took place today at the APNS House, Karachi.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Senator Sarmad Ali, President APNS, and Ahmad Hussain Kapadia, Chairman of PAA, and was attended by senior executive members representing both organizations.

The formation of this Joint Committee marks a significant step towards fostering collaboration between the advertising and print media sectors in Pakistan. Discussions at the meeting focused on strengthening industry relations, aligning policy interests, and advancing mutual goals in today’s evolving media landscape.