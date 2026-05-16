APNS offers condolences over demise of veteran journalist Altaf Hasan Qureshi

KARACHI, MAY 16 /DNA/ – The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) expresses its profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the distinguished editor, intellectual, and veteran journalist Mr. Altaf Hasan Qureshi, Chief Editor of Urdu Digest, Lahore.

Senator Sarmad Ali, President APNS, and Mr. Mohammad Athar Kazi, Secretary General APNS, in a joint statement, paid rich tribute to the late Mr. Qureshi and described him as one of the most respected and influential figures in Urdu journalism. They stated that his remarkable contributions to journalism and intellectual discourse would be remembered for years.

The APNS office bearers noted that through Urdu Digest, Mr. Altaf Hasan Qureshi played a pioneering role in promoting serious journalism, national thought, and literary values in Pakistan. His editorial vision, integrity, and commitment to responsible journalism earned him immense respect across the media fraternity and among readers throughout the country.

They further stated that the passing away of Mr. Qureshi is an irreparable loss to Pakistan’s journalistic and literary community.

The APNS office bearers extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah may grant the departed soul eternal peace and bestow patience and strength upon the family members to bear this immense loss.

His funeral prayers will be offered on Sunday, May 17, after Zohar prayers at Jamia Ashrafia, Lahore.