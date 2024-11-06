APNS grieves loss of Shahab Zuberi’s mother
KARACHI, NOV 6 /DNA/ – “Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS Office Bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of mother of Mr. Shahab Zuberi, C.O.O. Daily Business Recorder and Finance Secretary, APNS.
The APNS offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the great loss.
