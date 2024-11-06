Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Main Menu

APNS grieves loss of Shahab Zuberi’s mother

| November 6, 2024
APNS grieves loss of Shahab Zuberi's mother

KARACHI, NOV 6 /DNA/ – “Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS Office Bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of mother of Mr. Shahab Zuberi, C.O.O. Daily Business Recorder and Finance Secretary, APNS.

The APNS offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the great loss.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Victory Day of Azerbaijan celebrated in Islamabad

Victory Day of Azerbaijan celebrated in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, NOV 6 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada, GovernorRead More

Pakistan, Azerbaijan pledge climate resilience

Pakistan, Azerbaijan pledge climate resilience

Mahnoor Ansar ISLAMABAD, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov called on Coordinator to theRead More

Comments are Closed