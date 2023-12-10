APNS expresses profound grief over the sad demise of Rehmat Shah Afridi

KARACHI, DEC 10 /DNA/ – The APNS expresses profound grief over the sad demise of Mr Rehmat Shah Afridi, a senior journalist and founder of Daily Frontier Post.

Mrs Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani President and Sarmad Ali Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society in a joint statement have appreciated the contribution of Mr Afridi in the promotion of English Journalism in the Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa province. They stated that under his leadership daily Frontier Post played a prominent role to safeguard the freedom of press in the country.

The APNS office bearers offered their condolence to the bereaved family and colleagues and prayed that Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace.