APNS expresses grief
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 22 (DNA) – The APNS expresses profound grief over the sad demise of Mr. Usman Arab Saati senior editor and publisher of Daily Vatan Gujrati karachi.
Ms Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani President and Mr Sarmad Ali Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society in a joint statement have expressed their condolences to the bereaved family and colleagues of Mr Usman Saati and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the family bear the great loss.
