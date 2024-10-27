APNS expresses concern over stoppage of classified ads in newspapers

DNA

LAHORE: APNS expresses grave concern over the stoppage of tender advertisements in newspapers by Punjab Government vide amend ment in the procurement (PPRA) rules. The APNS has strongly rejected the amendment being disastrous for the already crisis ridden newspapers in Punjab as it would result in the closure and strangulate all medium and regional newspapers accross the province.

The Punjab Committee of the APNS at its meeting held under the chairmanship of Mr Jamil Athar has urged upon Ms Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister Punjab to immediately intervene in the matter and withdraw the amendment to save newspaper industry from closure and unemployment of thousands of jounalists and newspaper workers.

The APNS committee noted that the amendment would not only badly impact on the economies of newspapers but would also negate the transparency in the procurement process. The members were briefed that despite assurances by the Information Minister Ms Azma Bukhari the amendment has not yet been withdrawn hence the newspapers are facing acute financial crisis.

The members decided to form a joint action committee of media organisations including CPNE and PFUJ. The committee also decided to take legal recourse and actions and protests on all available forums if the amendment not withdrawn by the Punjab Govt.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Mr Jamil Athar, Irfan Ashraf ( Jang), Imran Raza ( Dawn), Mohammad Farooq (Pakistan), Sheikh Furqan ( Khabrain), SafdarAli Khan (Sarzameen), Awais Razi ( Taqat), Mohsin Mumtaz ( Aftab), Imran Athar Kazi( Tijarat) and Irfan Athar Kazi ( Jurrat).=DNA