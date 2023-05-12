APNS condoles sad demise of Mrs. Waseela Shaukat
DNA
KARACHI, MAY 12: “Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS Office Bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Mrs. Waseela Shaukat, Publisher and mother of Mr. Kanwar Tanvir Shaukat, Editor, Daily Ghareeb, Faisalabad.
The APNS offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.
