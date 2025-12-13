APNS condemns govt’s ad ban on Dawn News, Media Group

KARACHI, DEC 13 /DNA/ – The All Pakistan Newspapers Society in a statement has expressed its concern on the decision of the federal and provincial governments to stop government advertisements to Dawn News and other media outlets of Dawn Media Group.

The APNS stated that for last 13 months Daily Dawn was suffering from curtailment of govt advertising but now the news channel and FM radio owned by Dawn Media has also been subjected to denial of government advertising,which is not only unjust but also attack on freedom of expression. The APNS observed that this action has been taken to force the media group to change its editorial policy.

The APNS is of the considered opinion that the government advertisements are paid through public exchequer hence should not be used as tool to strangle the dissenting voices.

The APNS expresses its solidarity with Dawn Media Group in this hour of financial stifling and urges upon the federal and provincial governments to review their unconstitutional decision and restore government advertising to Dawn Media Group