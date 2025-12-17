APNS condemns govt ad stoppage to Frontier Post as unjust

KARACHI, DEC 17 /DNA/ – The APNS expresses serious concern over the stoppage of Federal and KP government advertisements to The Frontier Post, stated a press statement.

The All Pakistan Newspapers Society in a statement has condemned the decision of the federal and KP governments to stop government advertisements and payments to The Frontier Post. The APNS stated that The Frontier Post have remained suspended for the past 14 months. The publication has been suffering from curtailment and denial of government advertising, which is not only unjust but also attack on freedom of press. The APNS observed that this action has been taken to force the publication to change its editorial policy.

The APNS is of the considered opinion that the government advertisements are funded through the public exchequer hence should not be used as a tool to stifle dissenting voices or undermine press freedom.

The APNS expresses its solidarity with Daily Frontier Post in this hour of financial strangulation and urges upon the federal and provincial governments to review their unconstitutional decision and restore government advertising to Daily The Frontier Post.