APNS condemns CDA’s ‘Arbitrary’ sealing of Akhbar Farosh Market in Islamabad

Newspaper distribution hub shut down without prior notice, sparking fears of press freedom violation and financial losses for media houses

ISLAMABAD, OCT 16 /DNA/ – The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has strongly condemned the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for arbitrarily sealing the Akhbar Farosh Market in Islamabad, calling the action an attack on press freedom.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, Senator Sarmad Ali, President of APNS, and Mr. Mohammad Athar Kazi, Secretary General, stated that CDA authorities sealed the market on October 16 without assigning any reason or serving a prior notice.

The Akhbar Farosh Market has served for decades as the central hub for newspaper distribution in the federal capital. The APNS office bearers noted that the “uncalled-for and high-handed” action amounts to an attack on freedom of the press, as it will deprive newspaper readers of the timely delivery of their newspapers.

They further warned that the sealing will hamper newspaper circulation, causing severe financial losses to media houses and newspaper hawkers alike.

The APNS office bearers have urged the Interior Minister to personally intervene in the matter and direct the concerned authorities to immediately de-seal the market and allow its normal functioning.