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APNS condemns attack on journalist Talal Ishtiaq’s son

| August 12, 2026
APNS condemns attack on journalist Talal Ishtiaq's son

KARACHI, AUG 12 /DNA/ – Senator Sarmad Ali President and Mohammad Ather Kazi in a joint statement have strongly condemned the attack and attempted kidnapping of the minor son of Mr. Talal Ishtiaq, Editor Reporting of Daily Khabrain, at Valencia Town, Lahore by unknown individuals. The family was also threatened with dire consequences over phone.

They stated that this is a direct attack on press freedom and an attempt to silence journalism through intimidation.

The APNS office bearers have urged the Punjab Government and law enforcement agencies to immediately register an FIR, arrest those responsible, and provide security to the journalist and his family.

The APNS stands in complete solidarity with Talal Ishtiaq and the entire journalistic community،they stated.

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