APNS Committee Update: Shami as chairman of government press relations, Kazi to lead dispute resolution

KARACHI, MAR 27 /DNA/ – The President, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, and the Secretary General, Sarmad Ali of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have requested Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami to head the Government Press Relation Committee of the APNS for the year 2024-25 as Chairman.

They have also requested Muhammad Aslam Kazi to be Chairman of the Arbitration/Dispute Resolution Committee for the year 2024-25.

1) Government Press Relations Committee

1 Mr. Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami Chairman Daily Pakistan

2 Mr. Sarmad Ali Vice Chairman Secretary General, APNS

3 Mrs. Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani Member President, APNS

4 Mr. Imtinan Shahid Member Sr. Vice President

5 Mr. S.M. MunirJilani Member Joint Secretary

6 Mr. Shahab Zuberi Member Finance Secretary

7 Mr. M. Athar Kazi Member Daily Kawish

2) Arbitration / Dispute Resolution Committee

1 Mr. Muhammad Aslam Kazi Chairman Vice President

2 Mr. Asif Zuberi Vice Chairman Daily Business Recorder

3 Mrs. Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani Member President, APNS

4 Mr. Sarmad Ali Member Secretary General, APNS