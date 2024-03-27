APNS Committee Update: Shami as chairman of government press relations, Kazi to lead dispute resolution
KARACHI, MAR 27 /DNA/ – The President, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, and the Secretary General, Sarmad Ali of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have requested Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami to head the Government Press Relation Committee of the APNS for the year 2024-25 as Chairman.
They have also requested Muhammad Aslam Kazi to be Chairman of the Arbitration/Dispute Resolution Committee for the year 2024-25.
1) Government Press Relations Committee
1 Mr. Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami Chairman Daily Pakistan
2 Mr. Sarmad Ali Vice Chairman Secretary General, APNS
3 Mrs. Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani Member President, APNS
4 Mr. Imtinan Shahid Member Sr. Vice President
5 Mr. S.M. MunirJilani Member Joint Secretary
6 Mr. Shahab Zuberi Member Finance Secretary
7 Mr. M. Athar Kazi Member Daily Kawish
2) Arbitration / Dispute Resolution Committee
1 Mr. Muhammad Aslam Kazi Chairman Vice President
2 Mr. Asif Zuberi Vice Chairman Daily Business Recorder
3 Mrs. Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani Member President, APNS
4 Mr. Sarmad Ali Member Secretary General, APNS
