Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Main Menu

APNS Committee Update: Shami as chairman of government press relations, Kazi to lead dispute resolution

| March 27, 2024
APNS Committee Update: Shami as chairman of government press relations, Kazi to lead dispute resolution

KARACHI, MAR 27 /DNA/ – The President, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, and the Secretary General, Sarmad Ali of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have requested Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami to head the Government Press Relation Committee of the APNS for the year 2024-25 as Chairman.

They have also requested Muhammad Aslam Kazi to be Chairman of the Arbitration/Dispute Resolution Committee for the year 2024-25.

1) Government Press Relations Committee

1          Mr. Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami        Chairman                 Daily Pakistan

2          Mr. Sarmad Ali                              Vice Chairman         Secretary General, APNS

3          Mrs. Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani    Member                   President, APNS

4          Mr. Imtinan Shahid                        Member                   Sr. Vice President

5          Mr. S.M. MunirJilani                      Member                   Joint Secretary

6          Mr. Shahab Zuberi                        Member                   Finance Secretary

7          Mr. M. Athar Kazi                          Member                   Daily Kawish

2) Arbitration / Dispute Resolution Committee

1          Mr. Muhammad Aslam Kazi         Chairman                 Vice President

2          Mr. Asif Zuberi                              Vice Chairman         Daily Business Recorder

3          Mrs. Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani    Member                   President, APNS

4          Mr. Sarmad Ali                              Member                   Secretary General, APNS

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Ambassador of Brazil to Pakistan

Pakistan can play an important role in global economy by becoming a part of BRICs

ISLAMABAD, MAR 27 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Brazil to Pakistan, Olyntho Vieira on Wednesday saidRead More

Azerbaijan ambassador welcomes Dr. Abrarul Hasnain for Iftar gathering

Azerbaijan ambassador welcomes Dr. Abrarul Hasnain for Iftar gathering

ISLAMABAD, MAR 27 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov hosted iftar dinner for Dr.Read More

Comments are Closed