APNS appreciates recovery of current, old dues

KARACHI, MAR 16 /DNA/ – The Executive Committee of the APNS at its meeting held on March 16, 2026 at Karachi adopted the Annual Report for the year 2025-26 as well as the annual Accounts for the year 2025. The Executive Committee appreciated the Secretariat’s efforts in recovering current and old dues. The members of the Executive Committee considered the state of print media and freedom of press in the country.

The meeting was attended by the following:

Senator Sarmad Ali, President, Mr. Shahab Zuberi, Vice President, Mr. Muhammad Athar Kazi, Secretary General, Mr. Bilal Farooqui (Aghaz), Ms. Fauzia Shaheen (Dastak) Mr. Najamuddin Sheikh (Deyanat), Mr. Muhammad Younus Mehar (Halchal), Kazi Asad Abid (Ibrat), Syed Akbar Tahir (Jasarat), Mr. Javed Mehr Shamsi (Kaleem), Mr. Aamir Malik (Mashriq Quetta), Mr. Tahir Qureshi (Naey Ufaq) Ms. Zahida Abbasi (Nau Sijj), Mr. Mubashir Mir (Pakistan), , Mr. Humayun Gulzar (Sayadat),

Following attended the meeting on Zoom:

Mr. Mohsin Bilal, Joint Secretary, Mr. Naveed Kashif, Finance Secretary, Mr. Mohsin Seyal (Aftab), Mr. Waseem Ahmed (Awam Quetta), Mr. Ansar Mahmood Bhatti (Centre Line), Mr. Naveed Chaudhry (City 42), Mr. Bilal Mahmood (Nawa-i-Waqt), Mr. Adnan Faisal (Jiddat), Mr. Imtinan Shahid (Khabrain), Mr. S.M. Munir Jilani (Paigham), Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik (Pakistan Observer), Mr. Muhammad Awais Khushnood (Sahafat), Mr. Irfan Athar (Tijarat).