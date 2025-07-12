APBF urges refinement of new tax laws

KARACHI, JUL 12 /DNA/ – The All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) has taken note of the federal government’s recently introduced tax-related policy decisions aimed at documenting the economy, broadening the tax base, and encouraging digital transactions. While expressing general support for the objectives behind these reforms, APBF leadership has urged the authorities to ensure that the rollout of new measures is handled with clarity, fairness, and coordination to prevent disruption for businesses—particularly small and medium enterprises.

APBF President Syed Maaz Mahmood appreciated the government’s resolve to build a transparent tax culture and limit undocumented financial activity. He noted that global best practices encourage traceable, non-cash transactions, and Pakistan’s journey toward such a model is both timely and essential. However, he pointed out that the private sector’s cooperation depends on the government’s ability to strike a balance between enforcement and facilitation.

APBF Chairman Ibrahim Qureshi echoed the sentiment, stating that Pakistan’s economy is at a pivotal juncture where structural improvements in tax compliance can yield long-term benefits. He added that while deterrents for fraudulent behavior are justified, they must be accompanied by safeguards to ensure genuine businesses are not unnecessarily penalized or subjected to procedural bottlenecks.

The APBF leadership offered friendly advice to policymakers, suggesting that effective communication and stakeholder engagement would enhance the success of recent fiscal amendments. In particular, there is a need for clear guidance around the treatment of cash-based transactions and the recently enacted clauses that disallow a portion of expenditures in cases where payments exceed Rs200,000 without using banking channels. The forum also advised a gradual adjustment period for the implementation of these clauses so that businesses can align their accounting and procurement practices with the new requirements.

On the issue of granting arrest powers to the tax authority in cases of suspected fraud, the forum emphasized the importance of judicial oversight and institutional checks. Rather than criticizing the initiative, the APBF stressed that such provisions must be exercised with restraint and legal transparency to avoid misuse or fear among compliant taxpayers.

President Maaz Mahmood said that most responsible businesses are ready to adapt, but they require time, technological support, and a clear understanding of the operational changes involved. He welcomed the Ministry of Finance’s commitment to publishing an explanatory memorandum and hoped it would offer sufficient detail to dispel confusion and reduce ambiguity for taxpayers.

Chairman Ibrahim Qureshi pointed out that digital adoption should be supported through practical steps such as technical helplines, training sessions, and the availability of basic digital infrastructure—especially in underserved areas. He emphasized that inclusivity and gradualism are vital to building a culture of voluntary compliance rather than resistance.

The forum assured the government of its willingness to collaborate in public outreach efforts, policy feedback loops, and awareness campaigns designed to equip the business community with the tools needed for smooth compliance. APBF’s regional chapters across the country have already initiated consultations with traders and industrialists to gather feedback and provide education on the implications of the new rules.

While the APBF expressed satisfaction that the government is taking strong action to curb tax evasion and undocumented trade, it urged that the voice of legitimate businesses be heard and addressed during the implementation phase. Reforms are more effective, the forum noted, when they are co-owned by the stakeholders who are subject to them.