Antony Blinken calls FM Ishaq Dar to discuss bilateral cooperation

| April 16, 2024
ISLAMABAD, APR 16 /DNA/- Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, received a telephone call from the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, today.

Both sides reiterated their dedication to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all spheres of mutual interest. A wide range of bilateral issues including enhancing trade and investment relations, climate change, agriculture and security came under discussion. Various matters of regional importance such as situation in Gaza, the Red Sea and developments in Afghanistan were also discussed.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at the current positive momentum in bilateral relations.

