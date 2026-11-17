ISLAMABAD, NOV 17 /DNA/ — Ansar Mehmood Bhatti, Editor of the Daily Islamabad Post, spoke about the ECO Summit in Islamabad, saying it is a pivotal opportunity for Pakistan to reaffirm its commitment to regional connectivity, trade, and economic cooperation among the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

He said this while speaking in private TV channel News One program Debate by Ali Furaqn.

Editor A.M Bhatti said the summit provided Pakistan with a vital platform to strengthen its role as a bridge between South and Central Asia. He noted that the ECO region, home to nearly 500 million people, holds immense potential for trade and investment, and Pakistan’s strategic location makes it a natural gateway for regional commerce.

Bhatti emphasized that the hosting of the summit reflects Pakistan’s active diplomacy and its resolve to deepen engagement with ECO member countries, including Iran, Turkey, and the Central Asian republics. He said enhanced cooperation in trade, energy, and transport connectivity could unlock significant economic dividends for the entire region.

He also highlighted the importance of the event in projecting Pakistan’s soft image and attracting foreign investment, adding that the government must capitalize on the opportunity to showcase the country’s economic potential and hospitality.

Bhatti expressed hope that the summit would produce concrete outcomes in the form of trade agreements, connectivity projects, and people-to-people exchanges, contributing to peace and prosperity in the region.

He underscored that sustained regional cooperation is essential for addressing shared challenges such as energy security, and sustainable development, and expressed confidence that the Islamabad moot would set a positive tone for future engagement among ECO nations.=DNA