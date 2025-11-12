ANP leader Mumtaz Ali narrowly escapes roadside blast in Swat

SWAT, NOV 12 (DNA): A roadside bomb explosion in the Shakardara area of Matta tehsil on Wednesday damaged the vehicle of Awami National Party (ANP) leader Mumtaz Ali Khan.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the police, the explosion took place near the vehicle of Mumtaz Ali Khan, a former ANP candidate for the PK-9 constituency. The politician was on his way to attend a funeral when an explosive device planted around 300 feet from his residence detonated.

The police contingents immediately reached the scene, cordoned off the area, and launched an investigation into the incident.

The attack comes on the same day the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is hosting a peace jirga aimed at promoting stability and addressing security concerns in the province.

Just a day ago, at least 12 people were killed and 27 others injured in a suicide blast carried out by “Fitna al-Khawarij,” a proxy group allegedly backed by Indian-sponsored and Afghan Taliban-linked elements, outside the district courts in Islamabad’s G-11 sector.

The initial reports suggested the explosion occurred just outside the court premises, and hit the people standing nearby. The rescue officials said 12 people were confirmed dead while at least 21 others sustained injuries in the powerful blast.

However, the latest reports suggested that 12 people were killed and more than 20 people were injured including lawyers and litigants.

Police sources said the explosion was a suicide attack, and the severed head of the suspected bomber was recovered from the road. The attacker reportedly attempted to enter the court premises but detonated the explosives near a police vehicle when stopped by security personnel.

The Wana Cadet College also came under attack of terrorists, and the security forces safely rescued the students there.