Annual Sports Fiesta at ASAS Intl School, students secured awards

ISLAMABAD, MAR 15 /DNA/ – ASAS Intl School has organised a sports Fiesta 2024 here on Saturday. A number of students took part in different games and won prizes from their teachers. Parents were invited to witness the event. They also took part in the race.

Dr Arshad Zia, while addressing at the award distribution ceremony, appreciated teachers and students for their active participation in different sports. He said that sports are necessary for better education as well.

Principal at the school Safia Jawad said in her address that sports encourage students to accept challenges. She said that sports promote positive competition.

Chief Guest at the event was athlete Sadaf Siddique. Students also showed great discipline and skills in the Martial Arts.